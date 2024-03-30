Graceful Glow: Reem Shaikh Embraces The Sunlight In A White Chikankari Kurta And Pants

Reem Shaikh is a popular actress in the entertainment industry. The diva is well-known for her beautiful and trendy fashion sense, and she consistently makes stunning appearances on and off-screen. Her clothing choices frequently influence trends among her younger audience. Her social media presence allows her to interact with followers and share style inspiration. The town’s hot diva has wowed fans with her recent appearance. The actress is renowned for her outstanding outfit choices. Today, she took stunning sunkissed pictures dressed in a white chikankari kurta and pants. Check it out below.

Reem Shaikh’s White Chikankari Kurta And Pants-

The stunning beauty looks spectacular in a white chikankari kurta and pants and uploaded pictures of herself in a white chikankari floral embroidered threadwork V-neckline, ¾ length sleeves straight side-cuts short kurta paired with matching flared pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy bouncy hairstyle. The diva opted for simple base makeup with light brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, peach blushy highlighted cheeks, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver nose pin and red bangles. In the pictures, she sits on the chair and opts for beautiful candid postures while enjoying her sunshine glow in the sun. She also added a video of gracefully pulling her back with her finger and gazing at the camera with a mesmerizing look.

