Hairstyle Lessons from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Samridhii Shukla For Short Hair

Samridhii Shukla, known for her role in the popular TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” offers some fantastic hairstyle inspiration for those with short hair. Here are some of her best looks that you can try:

Samridhi Shukla’s Hairstyles Lessons For Short Hair-

1) Half-Tied Braid Hairstyle

To achieve a look like Samridhi, straighten your hair with a flat iron for a polished look. Then divide your front flicks into two parts: take half puffy with a braid and tied at the back, and rest open hair, which is the perfect hairstyle for your casual look.

2) Half-Up, Half-Down Curly Hairstyle

Are you looking for wedding hairstyle ideas for short hair? Then, you have come to the right place. Try this Half-Up, half-down curly hairstyle, just like Samridhii. Secure the top section of your hair with a small hair tie or decorative clip. Leave the rest of your hair down for a balanced, stylish look. Add some curls to the loose hair for extra texture and volume.

3) High Bun Hairstyle

Gather your hair into a high bun secured with bobby pins. Smooth down any flyaways for a sleek finish. Use a light hairspray to keep the bun in place and add a sleek look.

4) Sleek Straight Hairstyle

Part your hair down the middle and straighten it for a smooth, sleek look. If you want a dramatic appearance, try to puff it at the crown area, apply a smoothing serum to tame flyaways, and add shine.

5) Ponytail Hairstyle

Tie your hair into a ponytail, leaving out two small sections at the front. Straight the front sections for a flicked look. Use a flat iron to create defined flicks and apply a light hairspray for hold.

6) Flicks Braid Hairstyle

Braid small sections of hair near the front, leaving the rest of your hair open and loose. Straighten the open sections to add a sleek look. Secure the braids with pins and finish with a texturizing spray.

7) Curly Hairstyle

Start by doing side-partition and use a curling iron to create loose curls throughout your hair. Apply a curl-enhancing mousse or spray to define curls and reduce frizz.

By incorporating these versatile hairstyles inspired by Samridhii Shukla, you can effortlessly switch up your look and keep your short hair fresh and stylish.