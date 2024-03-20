Happiness is about nurturing inner peace and contentment: Sagar Parekh

Today on 20th March, the world celebrates the International Day of Happiness. It’s a day to spread joy and positivity all around. At IWMBuzz.com, we had the pleasure of talking to the talented actor Sagar Parekh, who has gained immense popularity for his role in the popular TV show Anupamaa. Sagar has recently won hearts with his amazing performances in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, leaving the audience mesmerized with his impeccable dance moves.

Says Sagar, “What truly makes me happy is the ability to pursue my passions, express myself creatively, and share meaningful connections with people I care about. There’s an undeniable thrill in stepping into different characters, exploring their depths, and bringing their stories to life on screen. The applause, the recognition, and the sense of accomplishment that comes with a successful project undoubtedly contribute to my overall happiness.”

Yet, Sagar recognizes the importance of striking a balance between personal and professional life. “Balancing personal and professional life is indeed challenging but essential,” he shares. “After all, happiness is not just about achieving external success but also about nurturing inner peace and contentment.”

Reflecting on moments of happiness, Sagar fondly recalls landing his first significant role in a show. “The feeling of accomplishment and excitement was indescribable, knowing that my hard work had paid off,” he reminisces.

He also cherishes the unforgettable moment in his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa journey, where love, joy, and incredible appreciation from Raveena Tandon overflowed.

For instant happiness, Sagar finds solace in dancing to his favourite music and engaging in deep conversations with loved ones. “These are instant mood boosters for me,” he shares.

He sends out his message on this special day, “Remember to put your happiness first, find joy in the little things, and cherish the moments that truly matter to you.”