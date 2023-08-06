ADVERTISEMENT
#HappyFriendshipDay: After family, my friends matter the most in my life: Ashi Singh of Meet fame

Ashi Singh who plays the lead role of Sumeet in Zee TV's popular show Meet says that friends play a big role in shaping one's self. Here is Ashi talking about her friends on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Aug,2023 13:37:48
Ashi Singh the brilliant actress has yet again defied the odds when it comes to proving her versatility as a performer. She has now accepted to play the second-generation lead in Zee TV’s popular show Meet. We know that Ashi played the role of Meet earlier. Now, she is the new female lead on the show, Sumeet. Ashi is pretty happy as she shares with us a few of her best memories from the strong bond of friendship that she shares with her friends. As we know, International Friendship Day is celebrated all over on 6 August. And here we have Ashi talking about her best pals.

Says Ashi, “I believe friends play a really important role in our lives. For everyone, there is someone who is not related by blood, but is still always there, making our lives beautiful. During my childhood, my mother was my best friend, I used to share everything with her, and I still try to do it. But over the years, I have developed a very strong and friendly bond with my little sister, Kashish.”

“I have very few friends, most of them are either from my acting institute or the early days of my career. They all have always stood by me, supported and motivated me. I don’t think it would have been possible without them as they have been my pillars of strength throughout my acting career. After my family, my friends do matter the most in my life.”

Well said, Ashi!!

Wishing all our readers at IWMBuzz.com a Very Happy Friendship Day.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

