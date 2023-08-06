HappyFriendshipDay: I have been fortunate enough to have found a great friend in Buneet Kapoor: Anjali Tatrari

A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are. Television actress Anjali Tatrari, who plays Yuvika in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj, also believes in the saying.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Anjali reveals about her idea of celebrating Friendship’s Day. She said, “Friendship Day, to me, is a heartfelt reminder of the most precious bonds that color our lives. For me, it goes beyond just friends in the conventional sense. To Yuvika, her mother, Bhoomi, is her pillar of strength and her best friend. She has been with her through thick and thin, always standing beside her in every challenging situation. Personally, I believe Friendship Day is a day to celebrate the unbreakable bond we share with people that is truly beyond words. I think I have been fortunate enough to have found a great friend in Buneet, who is my on-screen brother.”

