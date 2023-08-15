ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

#HappyIndependenceDay: Bhagat Singh is the freedom fighter who inspires me: Samarth Jurel

Samarth Jurel the lead of Zee TV's Maitree talks about the education system in India, and also about the meaning of Independence to him, on the occasion of India's 77th year of Independence.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Aug,2023 14:42:53
#HappyIndependenceDay: Bhagat Singh is one freedom fighter who inspires me: Samarth Jurel 842911

Actor Samarth Jurel who was recently seen as the lead in Zee TV’s Maitree is a happy Indian who enjoys the freedom of the right to choose. He believes that one should be able to do what he wants to do. On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Samarth prays for happiness in the country.

He says, “India is an independent country. But many kids are not allowed to take the path they want to choose. The day every kid walks the path of life as per his/her desire, there will be independence for all.”

Samarth wishes that the kids in our country get a better education. “The education system in our country should get stronger. When a kid passes out of school, he/ she should be a complete package.”

“Bhagat Singh is one freedom fighter who inspires me. And the film related to Deshbhakti, for me will be the Akshay Kumar starrer film Holiday,” he adds.

Samarth feels proud of his National Anthem Jana Gana Mana. “It brings purity and whenever it is sung, the song brings goosebumps in every citizen of the country.”

He wants to do something big for the Nation. “Yes, this is in my mind. I want to do something big for the Nation.”

Wishing our readers at IWMBuzz.com, A Very Happy Independence Day!!

Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak, Arshi Khan, Manvi Chugh, Raaj Gopal Iyer to feature in web series Bad Business

Exclusive: Amar Upadhyay to feature in web series Beer Man

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to be a part of the Indian territorial army: Farman Haider 842915
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to be a part of the Indian territorial army: Farman Haider
#HappyIndependenceDay: I wish to inspire Indian girls to be independent: Devoleena Bhattacharjee 842907
#HappyIndependenceDay: I wish to inspire Indian girls to be independent: Devoleena Bhattacharjee
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry 842826
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry
#HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta 842813
#HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta
#HappyIndependenceDay: My country is beautiful because of its vast culture: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame 842787
#HappyIndependenceDay: My country is beautiful because of its vast culture: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik 842823
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik
Latest Stories
Ananya Panday Goes Pretty In Pink Chiffon Saree; See Here 842905
Ananya Panday Goes Pretty In Pink Chiffon Saree; See Here
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns 'Witch' In Black Gown 842893
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns ‘Witch’ In Black Gown
"Gadar 2" continues to stir hearts as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel pose with Indian Army 842875
“Gadar 2” continues to stir hearts as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel pose with Indian Army
Blockbuster Trio: Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor unveil 'Fighter' motion poster on Independence Day 843040
Blockbuster Trio: Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor unveil ‘Fighter’ motion poster on Independence Day
Taali: Gauri Sawant Deserved Better Than This 843037
Taali: Gauri Sawant Deserved Better Than This
Watch: Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre's joyful reunion brings 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' nostalgia to India’s Best Dancer 841334
Watch: Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre’s joyful reunion brings ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ nostalgia to India’s Best Dancer
Read Latest News