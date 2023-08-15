HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to be a part of the Indian territorial army: Farman Haider

Actor Farman Haider who plays the lead in Colors’ Saavi Ki Savaari, wishes all a very Happy Independence Day. He urges all the citizens of India to join hands in protecting the freedom of the country. On the occasion of India’s 77th year of Independence, Farman talks about his insights on his country and lists his favourite patriotic films and songs.

Says Farman, “As you all know, freedom was hard-earned. So let us value it and protect it. We celebrate the freedom to live happily. But for this to happen, a lot of freedom fighters have sacrificed their lives. I am emotionally attached to the sentiments that all the freedom fighters had in their hearts to live and fight for their country. There are a lot of emotions connected to this day.”

On the wish, he says, “Right to equality, and freedom of speech is getting reduced in the era we live in. Social media has influenced people a lot to talk whatever they want. I hope brotherhood prevails in our country.”

Farman likes the films Border, Mangal Pandey and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. “Chak De India is my favourite patriotic song. I get goosebumps on listening to it. As for my favourite freedom fighters, I cannot name one. All who worked towards the betterment of our country hold an esteemed place in my heart. ”

“I would love to be a part of the Indian territorial army and serve the Nation, and protect it,” Farman exclaims.

Here’s wishing all our readers at IWMBuzz.com, A Very Happy Independence Day.