HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta

Actor Shubham Dipta who is presently seen as the male lead in the Nazara show Do Chutki Sindoor, salutes the freedom fighters who have given India its independence. On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Shubham talks at length about the meaning of Independence for him, and about his country.

Says Shubham, “For me, it is a day to remember the real heroes of our country…Officers who lost their life for our country so that we can live a happy and peaceful life. I wish for the progress and development of our people and country. Everyone should get opportunities for jobs so that we can all contribute towards the development of our Nation.”

On asked to name his favourite freedom fighter, Shubham states, ” I can’t take one name. Everyone who is and who fought for our country is and will always have my respect. The way our heroes of freedom fought for us is in my memory. We should always be grateful for every opportunity we have.”

His favourite films on ‘deshbhakti’ are, “LoC – Kargil, Border, Lakshya, URI.” And his favourite song about our country will be, “Ke ghar kab aaoge, Kandon Se Milte Hain Kandhe, are my favourites.”

Shubham wants to contribute to the country’s growth in a small way. “We should try to do the smallest things that can help contribute to society by making small efforts in daily lives like planting a tree, donating blood, feeding the hungry or donating some blankets during the winter.”

Here’s wishing all our readers at IWMBuzz.com, a Happy Independence Day!!