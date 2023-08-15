HappyIndependenceDay: My country is beautiful because of its vast culture: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame

Young actor Syed Raza Ahmed who plays the lead in Zee TV’s Meet is proud to be an Indian. He believes that he has got the freedom in life if he has the right of speech and thoughts. He has read a lot about the freedom struggles and has them intact in his memory.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Syed Raza talks about his love for the country on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day.

Says the actor on what Independence means to him, “Independence to me means to have the freedom to express myself in speech and thoughts. These are the fundamental rights of every citizen in the country. If I have that, I feel I am independent.

“My wish for my country on Independence Day is simple, that of, ‘Live and Let Live’. This is the basic criteria to live,” he adds.

Talking about the freedom fighters and their memories, he states, “My favourite freedom fighter has to be Late Mr. Bhagat Singh. I have always had a connect with him. I have this little rebel in me that could relate to him. Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose are two heroes whose freedom struggle and fights have stayed with me.”

On his favourite films on ‘deshbhakti’, Syed states, “There are two favourite films of mine. The Legend of Bhagat Singh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is one. Purab aur Paschim is another brilliant film that spoke about the cultures of India.”

While choosing his favourite song about the country, he states, “Hands down, it has to be A R Rahman’s song Maa Tujhe Salaam. It is the most beautiful song that I have ever heard.”

Syed loves the different cultures that are in vogue in India. “I love India as it is my own Motherland. My country is beautiful because of its culture. India has the most beautiful culture. This makes me fall in love with my Motherland.”

As a devoted citizen of the country, Syed has a wish to fulfil. “I can try to make the country a better place, by keeping my surroundings clean, physically and mentally. Secondly, everyone in their own professional way will want to make their country proud. I will want to do something great in the field of art and make my country proud.”

Wishing our readers a very Happy Independence Day!!