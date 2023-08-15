ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

#HappyIndependenceDay: My country is beautiful because of its vast culture: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame

Syed Raza Ahmed of Zee TV's Meet, talks about his love and respect for his country as he comes forward to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Aug,2023 11:38:42
#HappyIndependenceDay: My country is beautiful because of its vast culture: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame 842787

Young actor Syed Raza Ahmed who plays the lead in Zee TV’s Meet is proud to be an Indian. He believes that he has got the freedom in life if he has the right of speech and thoughts. He has read a lot about the freedom struggles and has them intact in his memory.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Syed Raza talks about his love for the country on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day.

Says the actor on what Independence means to him, “Independence to me means to have the freedom to express myself in speech and thoughts. These are the fundamental rights of every citizen in the country. If I have that, I feel I am independent.

“My wish for my country on Independence Day is simple, that of, ‘Live and Let Live’. This is the basic criteria to live,” he adds.

Talking about the freedom fighters and their memories, he states, “My favourite freedom fighter has to be Late Mr. Bhagat Singh. I have always had a connect with him. I have this little rebel in me that could relate to him. Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose are two heroes whose freedom struggle and fights have stayed with me.”

On his favourite films on ‘deshbhakti’, Syed states, “There are two favourite films of mine. The Legend of Bhagat Singh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is one. Purab aur Paschim is another brilliant film that spoke about the cultures of India.”

While choosing his favourite song about the country, he states, “Hands down, it has to be A R Rahman’s song Maa Tujhe Salaam. It is the most beautiful song that I have ever heard.”

Syed loves the different cultures that are in vogue in India. “I love India as it is my own Motherland. My country is beautiful because of its culture. India has the most beautiful culture. This makes me fall in love with my Motherland.”

As a devoted citizen of the country, Syed has a wish to fulfil. “I can try to make the country a better place, by keeping my surroundings clean, physically and mentally. Secondly, everyone in their own professional way will want to make their country proud. I will want to do something great in the field of art and make my country proud.”

Wishing our readers a very Happy Independence Day!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
#HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta 842813
#HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik 842823
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh 842768
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Exclusive: Producer Eshu Gambhir to play lead in web series Svahaa 842872
Exclusive: Producer Eshu Gambhir to play lead in web series Svahaa
My house is my space of joy: Manish Rainsinghan 842763
My house is my space of joy: Manish Rainsinghan
Latest Stories
Flag hoisting is one of the most important memories I have from my childhood: Aanjjan Srivastav on Independence Day 842825
Flag hoisting is one of the most important memories I have from my childhood: Aanjjan Srivastav on Independence Day
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly 842821
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly
I have seen my grandfather and father's dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day 842978
I have seen my grandfather and father’s dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day
Inside Hansika Motwani’s Turkey diaries, see pics 842783
Hansika Motwani blooms in casual couture in Turkey, see pics
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit 842803
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit
Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842846
Anushka Sen Is Lost In ‘Dreamy’ LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress
Read Latest News