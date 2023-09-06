Television | Celebrities

Child actor Shreyansh Kaurav who plays the role of Abhir in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, talks about his plans for Krishna Janmashtami this year. Read his thoughts here.

Child actor Shreyansh Kaurav who essays the role of Abhir, the son of Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) in the popular and long-running show on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is happy and excited as he donned the role of Krishn Kanhaiya for his show this year. Every child will have memories of dressing up as Krishna or Radha, and will also remember a lot about the cute tales of Natkhat Kanha. So we at IWMBuzz.com take this opportunity to talk to the child actors to know more about their way of celebrating Krishna Janmashtami.

So here is Shreyansh aka our adorable Abhir of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, talking to us. Shreyansh has dressed up in the getup of Krishna like many other kids. “Yes, Janmashtami is one of my favourite festivals. I have dressed up as little Krishna many times. I enjoy staying in this getup whenever I get a chance.”

On the importance of Janmashtami, Shreyansh speaks up, “It is a special day for all of us, as it is the birthday of Kanhaji. We decorate our house very well for this festive occasion. I decorate my temple. My mother makes so many Bhogs for Kanhaji. We pray to Kanhaji and have fun playing.”

Ask him about plans this year, and he says, “This year, I plan to break Handi in our society, during the celebration of Janmashtami. I will look forward to the pakwaans made by my mother for the festival.”

Among the sweets made for the festival, Shreyansh names “Suji Ka Halwa, Kaju Katri, Besan Ke Ladoo,” as his favourites.

Here’s wishing all a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami!!