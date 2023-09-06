Television | Celebrities

Child actor Hera Mishra talks about her favourite Krishna Janmashtami memories and also talks about how excited she is to get into the getup of Radha. Read this IWMBuzz.com exclusive on Hera's thoughts for Janmashtami.

Child actor Hera Mishra who is the heartbeat of Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in the role of Ruhi, is happy and excited about Krishna Janmashtami approaching. She has big plans for the day, and as usual, is geared up to dress up like Radha.

With Krishna Janmashtami being celebrated on 6 September, Hera shares with IWMBuzz.com her favourite memories from the festival and also about her plans.

Says Hera, “I always dress up like Radha, especially during Janmashtami. My mumma always dresses me up in a typical Radha getup. I adorn all the jewels too. Also, when I was a year old, my mumma used to dress me up as Krishn Kanhaiya. After that, I have been dressed up as Radha for every Krishna Janmashtami.”

Little Hera is fond of all festivals, but looks forward to Janmashtami as it brings with it a lot of fun and excitement. “I like all the festivals. Janmashtami is special, as I am made to dress up in good attires, that of Radha and adorn jewels too. There is an excitement level in me when a festival approaches. I am full of life during festive occasions.”

Ask her about the Krishna tales she knows and Hera answers, “I know a lot about Krishn stories. My dadaji keeps telling me varied stories of Lord Krishna. I like natkhat Krishna’s Makhan chori the most. I also like Krishn dancing on Sheshnaag’s head. It is close to my heart and how Krishna opened his mouth and his mother watched the whole Universe from inside his mouth. These are all inspiring stories of Lord Krishna.”

On her routine during Janmashtami, Hera confides, “From morning to evening, I sit in front of Alexa, and listen to Krishn and Radha songs. I eat all my favourite sweets as I listen to the music. I like Rasgulla the most.”

Ask her about plans for this year to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami and she states, “I hope I do not have shoot on Krishna Janmashtami. If there is shoot, I will celebrate it on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. If I am free, I will plan the day with my family. My mumma will dress up my little brother as Krishna and I will be the Radha of the house. We will play together. We will also go to Iskcon Temple if we are free.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami!!