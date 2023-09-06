Television | Celebrities

Child actor Vidhaan Sharma who was recently seen in Star Plus' Pandya Store, talks about the importance of Krishna Janmashtami and about his favourite moments celebrating the festival.

Child actor Vidhaan Sharma who is a known name in the web, films and TV circuit was recently seen playing the role of Chiku in Star Plus’ Pandya Store. Vidhaan simply loves the festival of Krishna Janmashtami. Krishna Janmashtami the festival to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna comes with amazing tales and anecdotes. The naughty tales of Natkhat Krishna during his childhood, have been one of the stories that every kid would have grown up with. We at IWMBuzz.com found it quite apt to talk to the child actors of the television industry to know how they enjoy this festival. So here is Vidhaan sharing his thoughts on Natkhat Krishna and the tales that he has learnt.

Says Vidhaan, “When I was around 2 to 3 years old, My mom dressed me up as little Krishna for an Iskcon Temple Programme. I can’t recollect much about that moment, but when I look back at the photos I feel good and cute looking at myself in Krishna’s getup.”

On the tales that he remembers of Natkhat Krishna, Vidhaan shares, “Janmashtami is a special festival for all the kids as they get treated like Lord Krishna at their homes. As Lord Krishna is also known as Makhan Chor, I love listening to his makhan chori stories. It’s fun.”

On how the festival is celebrated at his home, the child actor says, “We do Krishna Janam Puja at 12 am. We play bhajans, dance and enjoy thoroughly. We eat sweets and makhan too. In the sweets that get made for the festival, I love to eat Kalakand, Peda and Ladoos.”

Ask him about plans for the festival this year, and he states, “This year my mom is planning to dress me up as Krishna once again and we are going to celebrate Janmashtami at our home. We also plan to visit the temple after that.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami!!