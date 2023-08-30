Television | Celebrities

Shiv Thakare, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 16 and is currently seen as a contestant in Colors TV’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ hosted by Rohit Shetty, has different plans to celebrate the festival.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Shiv revealed his Rakhi celebration plans and said, “My sister has always been my rock and partner-in-crime. I take nothing else more seriously than my role as a brother. This relationship taught me that sisters are way ahead of brothers in terms of emotional maturity. I can talk to my sister about anything under the sun and her insight as a perceptive person has helped me navigate many situations in life. I’m very blessed to have her in my life. Rakshabandhan makes me nostalgic, and I think about all the fun times we’ve spent together. The fights we had and the love we share will always be a big part of who I am.”

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all!

