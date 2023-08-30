Television | Celebrities

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished festival that transcends time and culture, is a celebration of the enduring bond between siblings. Rooted in tradition, this auspicious day is a beautiful reminder of the unbreakable connection that exists between brothers and sisters. Television actress Aastha Sharma, known for her role as Neerja in Colors TV’s ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, recently shared her heartfelt plans for celebrating Rakhi this year, providing a glimpse into the significance of this festival.

The essence of Raksha Bandhan lies in the profound ritual of a sister tying a sacred knot, known as a “rakhi,” around her brother’s wrist. This simple yet powerful act is symbolic of the sister’s unwavering love, care, and prayers for her brother’s well-being and happiness. As the soft thread is woven around the wrist, it weaves together a bond that is chaste, timeless, and full of affection.

Aastha, in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, beautifully expressed the emotions that Raksha Bandhan evokes within her. She shared, “A wave of nostalgia hits with Rakshabandhan because my family celebrates this festival with fanfare. Our family members gather, and we begin recounting the tales of our childhood. My brother and I never express our love for each other, but we have each other’s backs. This kind of love is the most solid and real. I can’t wait to celebrate the festival. My brother gives the most creative gifts and I’m excited to know what I’m going to get this year.”