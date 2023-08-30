Television | Celebrities

Farnaz Shetty the talented actress talks about Rakshabandhan and her cute bond with her brother. She shares about her Rakshabandhan memories and her plans this year.

Having a younger brother just makes everything so much better, says actress Farnaz Shetty. With Rakshabandhan being celebrated all over on 30 August, we at IWMBuzz.com, talked to Farnaz about her bond with her brother and she was ready to share her thoughts.

Says Farnaz, “I have just one younger brother, but over time, I appear younger than him. When it comes to maturity and other aspects, I’m much more mature than he is – he’s just like another child. This is something I appreciate about him; I take care of him. There’s only a two-year age gap between us, but at times, it feels like he’s ten years younger. He’s been a constant presence in my life. Whenever I need anything, he’s just a call away. What’s truly remarkable is that there are so many things I can rely on him for – there are many aspects where I can only depend on him, and these are the ones I share with him exclusively, not with anyone else.”

Talking about childhood days, she says, “During our childhood, there was no sign of maturity; it was a zone of pure fun with all our cousins. However, over time, our relationship has matured. An emotional bond has been steadily growing between us, even amid our busy schedules. If we find ourselves without friends around, he’s there. I can always count on him. In the past, we all lived in the same building, but since we moved, it has become challenging to celebrate Rakshabandhan as we used to. Nevertheless, we make an effort to set aside some time and carry out the ritual, reminiscent of the joyful memories of our childhood. For me, Rakshabandhan is now a modest celebration and a simple reminder – a brother remains a brother throughout the year. We exchange gifts occasionally, so there’s no specific plan for what I’ll give him.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very happy Rakshabandhan.