Actor Aditya Deshmukh who is presently seen in Colors’ Suhaagan has always had a cute bond with his cousin sisters. With Rakshabandhan being celebrated on 30 August, Aditya talks about his close bond with his sisters and on plans for this year.

Says Aditya, “I don’t have real sisters, I have my cousins from my mother’s side. Over the years they have pampered me and never made me feel I am a cousin. This bond is different. I’m very close to them. I remember once when I was consistently shooting for Ziddi Dil Maane Na, I used to go to my sister’s place in Goregaon. The pack-up used to happen late and my sister and brother-in-law were so understanding.”.

He adds, “The relationship keeps growing. There were times when we fought too and there were times when we used to cajole each other. Later, convincing and sulking used to always happen.”

Talking about this Rakshabandhan, he says, “This Rakshabandhan, I am not getting an off. Since I am the younger one, I get to demand whatever I want. If you’re a younger brother, they give, still give with so much love, still give with so much enthusiasm, so for me, someone brings some shoes, then someone brings something else for me.”

He adds, “This year, I am gifting my sister a parrot. My niece Anushka loves birds, they also already have a cat. Also, my sister is fed up with me giving her silver and gold coins every year and this year she wanted something else. I make sure I am spontaneous when it comes to gifting.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very happy Rakshabandhan!!