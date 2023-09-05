Television | Celebrities

Actor Karanvir Sharma who is presently playing the lead role in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, heralds his father’s struggle as the biggest learning curve in his life. To him, his father is one of his biggest Gurus. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day today, Karanvir Sharma talks about his father’s struggle and the advice that he has bestowed on him.

Says Karanvir, “Life in general is the biggest teacher you can come across. I have had many teachers in my journey. However, I come across someone or another who teaches something new. The person can be from my workplace or any place that I go to. But my constant teacher has been my father. He has been a guiding force every time I have hit rock bottom. He is the one who has shown me the light and has shown me the way up again. Thank you dad, for being the most amazingly honest teacher, for showing me the mirror and making me face the world in a better way.”

On the biggest advice given to him by his father, Karnvir recollects, “I had just started earning and had taken my dad to a clothing store. I wanted to buy something for him. I just could not figure out what the perfect gift to give him, even after hours of searching. He said, ‘What matters is that you have to make a choice. So don’t be scared to make a choice. You will come to know whether it is right or wrong only when you make your choice. Also, know the value of time.’ I am glad that I got to learn this from him that day. ”

Talking at length about his father’s struggle to give his family a good lifestyle, Karanvir states, “I like to learn from real-life experiences. The struggle of my father, over the years, is very interesting. My father had left Delhi and come to Mumbai with nothing in his pocket. In Delhi, he was working in a shoe shop. When he came to Mumbai, he came along with his dreams. He took a locker at the railway station and looked for a job. There were days when he had a banana, bhujia, bread and gallons of water to fill his stomach. I feel very privileged that I was born in Mumbai to pursue my dreams. All thanks to my father, I have a roof above my head.”

“The first job that he got in Mumbai was an editing job. It was for a big film. Editing in those days, was very tough as the reels had to be manually cut and fixed again. The edit of my father actually saved the film. So these are stories said by him, that have motivated me,” he adds.

Karanvir’s all-time Teacher’s Day moment was when “I got a big compliment from my Geography teacher. I did quite well in the surprise test that was given in class. When the whole class assumed that the class topped would have fared well, she said, ‘Never judge a book by its cover’. She told me that I was the only one in the class who had given the right answer to a particular question. This again was a great moment for me.”

Talking about his gurus, Karanvir avers, “I remember when I started my acting course at the Anupam Kher Academy. I am a big fan of Anupamji’s works. I also learnt a lot from Surajji at the Academy. I always go back to the Academy and check with my Gurus there about the nuances. Another Guru is Dilip Saab. I worship them and look up to them.”

On the significance of Teacher’s Day, Karanvir states, “It gives us another reason to thank our teachers. It is a day where we celebrate them and their efforts. Observation is one attribute that every teacher will want you to learn. Good observation increases your knowledge.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Teacher’s Day!!