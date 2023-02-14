Young diva Aditi Sharma, who plays the lead role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films, believes in celebrating love every day. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Aditi spoke about her Valentine’s Day plans with IWMBuzz.com

She said, “I think Valentine’s day is a beautiful day, but I believe that we should celebrate love every day and not wait for this particular day to express our love. To me, the best thing about this day is that every year, there are huge discounts everywhere on this day and since I love shopping, I get very excited when everything is on sale. I believe that if one loves someone, then one should express it and not wait. The only message that I would like to give my fans is that even though February is considered the month of love, I want them to shower their love on us and my show always and forever.”

