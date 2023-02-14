Real-life couple, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are happy, understanding and extremely caring. The two of them who play the leads in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, look forward to spending quality time with each other. And on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, this is the gift that they would want to give each other.

In a very frank and romantic conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma talk about their love-filled life and much more on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Excerpts:

What does Valentine’s day mean to you and Aishwarya?

Neil: Valentine’s Day for me is not the same as what others think it to be. It is another day to express my love. This is what it means to me and Aishwarya. It’s not that we don’t celebrate it (smiles). If at all, we have a free day, we would just probably go for a day’s trip. More so, it is all about being with each other.

What are the plans this year?

Neil: I don’t know what the plan is. We are shooting for sure today. If possible, we will go for a dinner post work.

Aishwarya: We don’t have any plans. We are shooting. I will be with my Valentine, I can assure you that.

Will you call your jodi as a romantic couple? If yes explain why. If no mention how would you term yourself?

Neil: I don’t know whether we are romantic or not!! It is for the others to label and name a particular couple. I don’t think people involved in a relationship should term their relationship as romantic or not. That would be being self-aware. I would say, we are happy together.

Aishwarya: It is not only romantic. We are certainly romantic in our own space. We are a funny, crazy couple too. So I cannot define us as a couple. We are not a perfect couple, is what I can say.

What does love and the value of relationship mean to you?

Neil: Love means a lot to me. I am also pragmatic and practical. Love is very important in a relationship but there are a lot of factors that make a relationship. I don’t think love is just enough to keep a relationship going. Trust, friendship, respect, and understanding also make up a relationship. For me, relationship matters the most. I do not believe in breaking any kind of relationship.

How would you describe your spouse?

Neil: I feel some things in life should not be given a description just because it does not lose value. Earlier, my go-to people, especially women were my mom and my sister. I now have another person in my life. That’s the place Aishwarya holds in my life. She is very honest in giving opinions. It is a very good trait in Aishwarya. There are so many other things that she possesses, but I don’t want to lose their value by naming them. I keep telling her, you are my wife, you are my life. That summarizes it for me.

Aishwarya: If I had to describe him, I will fall short of words. He is a total husband-material guy. He is loving, caring and a family man. I used to think that I wanted my husband to be a dancer. So I was happy when I got to know that Neil is a very good dancer. He is good-looking. He sings too also. He is loving, aisa husband sab ko mile. He is too good. I can’t express this in words, as I said before.

What is it that you always look forward to from your spouse all the time?

Neil: Whenever I see her, I look forward to her goofy smile, and child-like nature.

Describe your favourite together moment with your spouse?

Neil: When I expressed my feelings to her. We were strolling around for 45 minutes around the building, talking and finally, I spoke my mind. Our love had reached the pinnacle. She had already expressed her feelings. But for some reason, I had told her, let us concentrate on the show and career. Later, I could not just keep my feelings bottled down. That particular day, when I expressed my feelings, that moment remains my favourite moment. It is still fresh in my mind. We had our face mask on, as it was the Covid-peak time. We could see only our eyes, and it is a cute memory.

Aishwarya: There are so many cute moments that we have shared together. But yes, I can never forget our Dubai trip. Since we met, we were working. These were the three days that we went out and had great fun.

What is your biggest desire or expectation from your wife?

Neil: I have conditioned myself to not expect anything from anyone over the years. When it comes to my wife, I want to keep that going of not expecting anything. Expectations lead to a lot of heaviness and burden. I would rather desire to have a better understanding with Aishwarya.

Aishwarya: He should be with me all the time. I like to be pampered. I behave like a kid in front of him. I want that attention from him, and I expect this from him forever.

What is the gift you want from your spouse this Valentine’s? What do you want to gift your spouse?

Neil: We both are not gifting people. We do gift each other something or the other. It is a very natural thing that comes to us, and we don’t need dates to gift. The only thing I want is for her to be with me, and for me to be with her on Valentine’s Day. Time is a gift for both of us.

Aishwarya: We don’t believe in gifting. The biggest gift to me is his love and that he should be with me always.