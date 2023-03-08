Seerat Kapoor the talented young actor who plays the negative lead Cheeni in Star Plus’ popular show Imlie is today’s modern girl who is high on self-confidence!! On the occasion of Women’s Day today, Seerat is grateful that she has got a life wherein she can achieve all that goals that she sees for herself.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Seerat gets into a conversation where she opens up on her thoughts about being a modern-day woman.

Here you go!!

As a woman, what have you aspired for the most in your life?

As a woman, I have aspired to be an inspiration. Whatever I do in my personal and professional life, I want to do something that motivates other women, that gives them the strength to do whatever they want to do.

What is it that completes you as a woman?

The people who love me complete me as a woman. Even though I am a woman, I am whatever I am because of my parents, my brother, my grandparents, and my best of friends who always made sure that I am ok. Those people complete me as a woman. After all, a woman is a representation of a family.

Society’s cry for some time now is to give women a better place to live in. What is your take on this cause?

Yes, everyone wants a better place for women to live in. But what exactly can we do about it? I believe we can start it at our level. We can be the strength for the women around us, we cannot make a change for the whole world. We have to make a change with women who are around us.

What’s the best gift that you would like to get on this special day?

I would be happy to get anything if someone gives it to me with love. Trust me, if someone makes this gesture of giving me something, I will be grateful.

What is your advice to women who aspire to have a career for themselves and have a happy family too?

Yes, it is very difficult for a woman to juggle all her responsibilities. But these days, everyone, that is men and women are working equally in both careers and personal lives. So distribute work between each other as much as you can. Noone, not the man and not the woman, should bear the burden.