A day that is dedicated to women, International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 every year to appreciate women’s efforts and celebrate their achievements in all spheres of life. Just a day can never be enough to express our gratitude towards the women who make our lives special just by their mere presence in it, but, since today is International Women’s day, television actress Ashi Singh, who is currently enthralling audiences as Meet in Zee TV show Meet, has a special message.

She mentioned, “It feels amazing to celebrate Women’s Day especially when everyone wishes us, the feeling of being loved, and acknowledged for our contribution to society. I also feel that we should celebrate women every day because women fight different battles. This year, I have decided to give flowers to my mother as a way of appreciating how much she does for all of us. I also make sure to let every woman in my life know just how important they are to me, in one way or another. I would like to tell my female fans and viewers that women are strong so stand fearlessly and be heard.”

Awww!

We wish you a Happy Women’s Day, Ashi!

