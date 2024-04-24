Have received amazing feedback for my role in Savdhaan India – Apni Khaki: Ankit Bathla

Ankit Bathla, who is seen as Shiva Agnihotri in Star Bharat’s Savdhaan India – Apni Khaki, says he has good feedback for his show, and it is being loved by people of all age groups. The actor has been in the industry for over a decade, and said, “I’m extremely happy and grateful to the industry and Mumbai when I look back upon it.”

“I have received amazing feedback for the show. In fact, our episode clocked more than 24 minutes, which is the highest of the season till now, and Shiva Agnihotri has been loved by everybody, kids and elders alike. My little nephew imitates the ‘Crack Crack’ that Shiva does when he cracks the case,” he added.

Not just his nephew, even his friends are living his performance and look of Shiva, and have bombarded him with fabulous compliments. He said, “A lot of my close friends have sent me this question on the pictures when they saw Shiva Agnihotri on screen: “Have you become hot now, or did we never notice it?” So that’s one of the amazing compliments that I have received because the uniform gives you power, confidence, and great responsibility.”

From Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, a lot of Bollywood actors have played cops onscreen, but Ankit doesn’t compare himself with anyone. He said, “A lot of actors have played cops on screen, television, and in films, but I do not compare Shiva Agnihotri with any of those characters because each and every character is different. He is from UP, and he’s a very just police officer, but I think what’s important is his intrinsic power to solve the case through mere meditation. That’s when he finds solace and puts all the pieces of the puzzle together.”

Ankit sticks to his fitness regime despite a busy schedule and thanked his trainer for his fit physique. “It is all thanks to my trainer, Rohit Kashyap, because he makes me rigorously work out in the gym. A lot of people talk about my voice; I think that’s all thanks to my father. So there’s little I have done in that. But I do believe that maintaining a starry lifestyle is always the best way, especially for the profession that we’re in,” he said.

“I think today there are so many opportunities for actors in different genres and looks. So being fit, if you’re talking about with abs and a gym-fit body, may not be necessary, but yes, being fit is important for any profession because here we work for more than 12 hours a day, which involves a lot of rigorous physical exercise and also the mental exercise of getting into the character. So being fit is extremely important,” he added.