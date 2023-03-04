Hina Khan needs no introduction. We still remember her as Akshara from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. The actress carved herself a niche with her work in the show, and became a household name all across the nation. Later to YRKKH, Hina got featured in other tv shows too, her brilliant portrayal as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 gave the audience a fresh narrative all together.

The actress also owns a huge a fan following on her social media handle. She often keeps her fans hooked and wowed with her regular posts on her Instagram handle. Whether it’s fashion decks or just amazing travel instances, Hina Khan never fails to keep us amused. She also shares hilarious reels on her Instagram, propelling good laugh amongst her fans.

As of now, the actress shared a hilarious reel on her Instagram just for fun. In the video, we can hear a voice over that says ‘do you know what you make the quickest?’, to this Hina Khan replied, “Maggie, no no your favourite coffee”, then the VO replies, ‘no, mooh (faces)’. Hina Khan immediately changed her expressions, and that VO says ‘dekho kitni jaldi ban aliya (look how fast you made it).

Here take a look-

The actress can be seen wearing a red halter neck top. She teamed it with black leather skirt. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, filled-in eyebrows and nude lips. The actress rounded it off with pearled choker neck piece.