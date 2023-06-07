ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh's Fan Video Will Make You Go Awe; Watch

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh look good as a couple, and their friendship is different and fun. Witness their quirkiness and fun in the fan video shared by the diva

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Jun,2023 19:21:44
Hina Khan is a heartthrob in the Telly world. The diva, in her career in acting, has worked with many stars. However, her personality makes her friends with anyone, such as Shaheer Sheikh. The duo has worked together in music videos that became an instant hit. Fans love their bond with each other and always want them to see each other. And this time, a fan made a beautiful video that melted Hina’s heart. Let’s check out.

The fan video of Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh together was shared on double accounts named @shaheer_birdies_community and @thetalentedgurl. In the video, there are fun and BTS moments of the duo playing with each other, having fun, dancing, making reels, and the activities they did together whenever they met.

The video was shared with the caption, “4 sent (ShaHina Liked and Reshared)
when two Kashmiri’s setten the best goals of their beautiful friendship!!
@shaheernsheikh @realhinakhan
.”

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Hina Khan in the story wrote, “Thisssss (with a heart popping out emoji) Made my day.. thank you guys for this beautiful video of ours..”

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh featured together in the music video Barish Ban Jana and Mohabbat Hai. The duo has mesmerized the audience with their amazing chemistry.

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and sensational indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

