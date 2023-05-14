ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan brings back the iconic Anarkali with a plunging neckline, see pics

Hina Khan looks resplendent in her blue Anarkali stylish suit book, shares beautiful pictures on her social media handle. The actress left us wooed to the core in the picture she shared on Instagram

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 08:33:56
Hina Khan, the talented actress, has often captivated audiences with her stunning traditional fashion choices. Known for her impeccable style and grace, she effortlessly embraces the elegance of ethnic ensembles.

Hina Khan has been seen donning a variety of traditional outfits, ranging from exquisite sarees to intricately embroidered lehengas. With her keen fashion sense, she artfully combines vibrant colors, intricate patterns, and rich fabrics to create captivating looks that showcase her penchant for traditional fashion.

Hina Khan astounds in Anarkali

Whether it’s the timeless charm of a classic silk saree or the regal allure of an embellished Anarkali suit, Hina Khan exudes confidence and radiance in every traditional attire she adorns. Her attention to detail, coupled with her ability to carry herself with grace, adds an extra touch of allure to her overall appearance.

In the pictures, we can see Hina Khan wearing a stylish blue embellished Anarkali suit. The suit featured a deep plunging neckline. The diva rounded it off with minimal makeup and sleek straight hair. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it with two diamond emojis.

Here take a look-

Hina Khan’s traditional fashion choices serve as an inspiration for many, as she effortlessly blends tradition with modern trends. Her ability to experiment with different styles, while staying true to her cultural roots, has made her a fashion icon in the industry.

Work Front

Hina Khan has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her impressive work and diverse projects. After gaining fame through her iconic role as Akshara in the popular television show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” she has continued to expand her repertoire.

She has ventured into multiple platforms, including television, films, and web series. She has been a part of reality shows like “Bigg Boss 11” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

