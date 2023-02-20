Hina Khan takes the moment to make her fans smile for the most relatable reason ever! The actress while serving some major fashion goals along, also dropped a hilarious sequence on her social media handle, that is giving us a good time laugh. Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the video, and here’s what she is talking about!

In the video, that Hina Khan shared on her Instagram handle, we can see her all decked up in a beautiful white off-shoulder bodycon midi dress. She teamed it up with her gorgeous shiny sleek straight hair. For her eyes, she picked up dewy eyeshadow look and completed the makeover with red bold lips. For accessories, she decked it up with a pair of beautiful white earstuds.

Hina Khan can be seen scrutinizing a paper in hand. While we do not realise at first that what the paper is all about, but then we hear an audio, where someone asks Hina how her electricity bill turned out so less! To this, Hina Khan dances to the song ‘batiya bujhaiya’, which is she used to turn off all the lights the entire month. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Bill kam kyon aaya bhai 🤔🤣#reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK”

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “Finally a reel with the Punjabi sound. The very first Punjabi reel of Hina❤️”

Another wrote, “kya baat ye shi hai mai be try krti hu”

A third user wrote, “but the dress” alongside white love heart emojis