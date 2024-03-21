Hina Khan Elevates Style In An Ivory Pearl Gown, Check Now!

Hina Khan is a well-known television personality who has won awards for exceptional performances in shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin, and others. She always captivates her female fans with her persona. That’s not all! The actress also captivates us with her exceptional sense of style. She constantly interacts with her fans on social media and shares engaging content. The diva has frequently revealed photos from her photo shoots, where she fashions and twirls as she appears in an ivory gown. Have a look below.

Hina Khan’s Ivory Pearl Gown Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the talented diva posted a picture series on Instagram. The actress looks hot in a sheer round neckline, ivory cold-shoulder full sleeves, and hip-fitted pearls embellished all over the gown. The outfit is from Sonaakshi Raaj. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied nude shade makeup with peach shimmery eyeshadow and black eyeliner; shimmery highlighted blushy cheeks and peach glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond long earrings and rings by Mozaati. She opted for striking postures in the pictures and gave a killer attitude for the photoshoot.

Do you like seeing Hina Khan's elegant appearance?