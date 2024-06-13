Hina Khan Looks Gorgeous In Ethnic Outfit With Sparkling Makeup, Checkout Photos!

A television actress, Hina Khan has wowed fans with her glamorous and fashionable wardrobe choices. She appreciates all styles, both ethnic and Western. This time, the diva shared images of herself wearing ethnic attire and showing off her stunning sparkling; she undoubtedly creates a stunning look. Here’s what makes her recent appearance so captivating:

Hina Khan’s Ethnic Look-

Hina Khan’s choice of ethnic outfit exudes timeless elegance; she opted for a multi-colored outfit with a cape. The ensemble features intricate floral thread work embroidery all over the outfit, with rich fabrics and vibrant colors, and paired her traditional outfit with a high embroidered neck, with sheer fabric with an attached sequin embellished cape, which enhances her beauty and highlights her impeccable sense of style.

Hina Khan’s Makeup And Hair-

Hina Khan’s makeup will include sparkly eyes, kajal kohl, and glossy lips, lending a glamorous touch to her overall appearance. To match the sophistication of her ethnic attire, she chooses a sleek and polished hairstyle with a middle-parted puffed ponytail and front bangs. The diva wore striking jewelry, including a maang tikka and a ring, to complete her ensemble. In the photos, she flaunts her “Aankhon Ki Masti” with her beautiful brown eyes and with a beautiful ada. Hina Khan elevates her gorgeous ethnic outfit and sparkling makeup to create a truly unforgettable look.

