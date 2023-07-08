Hina Khan steals the show in sheer black jumpsuit, watch video

Hina Khan! This fashionista extraordinaire knows how to make heads turn and jaws drop with her impeccable fashion sense and playful style. Whether she’s strutting down the red carpet like a glamorous diva or slaying the streets with her casual-chic looks, Hina brings a whole new level of excitement to the fashion game.

Recently, at a glamorous event, our beloved stunner left everyone breathless in a sheer black satin abstract printed jumpsuit. Can we say, “Wowza!”? With her wavy short hair perfectly tousled and minimal makeup accentuating her natural beauty, Hina exuded confidence and effortless charm. And let’s not forget the accessories! She completed the look with a chic sling bag and a killer pair of black pumps, adding that extra oomph to her already fabulous ensemble. Hina Khan sure knows how to make heads turn and hearts skip a beat with her fashion choices. She’s an absolute trendsetter, proving once again that she’s the ultimate style icon we all adore!

The video went viral in no time, with netizens gushing and going gaga over her fashion deck in the event, check out below-

On the work front, Hina has been a part of several successful television shows, where she has showcased her versatility as an actress. She has garnered immense popularity for her roles in shows like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” and “Bigg Boss.” Her performances have earned her accolades and a massive fan following.

In recent times, Hina has also ventured into the digital space, impressing audiences with her remarkable performances in web series and short films. She has proven her mettle as an actress through projects like “Damaged 2” and “Unlock.” Hina’s ability to effortlessly portray diverse characters has earned her critical acclaim and further expanded her reach in the digital realm.