Sarees, sharara sets, and lehenga cholis are among the fashionable summertime ethnic wear essentials. When it comes to fashion, Hina Khan always manages to win people over.

In an Instagram image, the actor ignited the internet by dressing in a gorgeous yellow sharara set. The actor paired the flowing sharara with a crop top that had fine flower embroidery in white and golden threads. The sharara Hina wore featured the same embroidery and pattern, and she also wore a long jacket with full sleeves and an open front. The star wore bare makeup, including minimal kohl and luscious lips, and a sloppy bun for her hair. The actor chose a floral ring and pearl necklace as her accessories.

Hina Khan has shared new images of herself wearing a simple yet colorful floral sharara ensemble. Hina Khan accessorized this white floral sharara with a white dupatta and lovely white laces on the border. Hina completed her costume by wearing Jaipuri shoes and an over-the-ear jhumki as accessories. She removed her basic white dupatta, which had flowing floral borders. The back and sleeves of the sharara set are decorated with net patterns. A floral mask matched the clothing. Hina made a middle part in her hair and let it hang loosely.

Hina selected a stunning blue sharara outfit. She was seen walking around in a gota-patti-worked sleeveless kurti. She paired it with gota-patti striped, crinkled sharara pants.

Hina Khan wore a gray sharara outfit for Eid 2022 that had gold accents. The actress wore an identical dupatta. She accessorized with a white choker and stone stud earrings. With dark lipstick, she finished off the style by binning her hair in the middle.

The song “Nagada Nagada” from the movie “Jab We Met” has Kareena Kapoor wearing a Punjabi outfit.

Hina Khan wore a green dupatta with a magenta pink kurta, yellow sharara pants, and these garments. The actress finished off her outfit with stunning jhumkas and side-twisted hair.

Hina Khan appeared in a rani pink sharara outfit. She matched a textured georgette kurta with floral-patterned meenakari weave brocade sharara pants with an intricately embroidered collar. She paired the dress with a sheer dupatta that was embroidered.

She wore golden jhumkas as accessories and left her hair loose. She opted for nude lips and golden shoes to finish the ensemble.