Hina Khan Turns ‘Gulabo’ In Pink Chikankari Salwar Suit, See Here

When it comes to fashion, the one name that never fails to rule is Hina Khan. Whether you give her a simple saree or a heavily embellished gown, she has the sense to turn every look into a masterpiece. And the latest look in the pink salwar suit is no exception. So, let’s take a look at how Hina makes this one worth stealing.

Hina Khan’s Glam In Pink Salwar Suit

Embracing her love for chikankari print, Hina wore a beautiful soft pink salwar suit. The outfit includes a v-neckline anarkali kurta embellished with white and pink chikankari embroidery all over. She pairs her look with matching pajamas and a dupatta. Hina turns ‘Gulabo’ with this head-to-toe pink ensemble.

Talking about Hina’s sense of style, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress yet again created a wow moment with her fashion as she styled her look with oxidized jhumkas. The rosy cheeks and pink lips complement her pink appearance. With shiny eyes and shaped eyebrows, she looks gorgeous. The black bindi with the open hairstyle looks captivating. In the golden hour, the actress shows her desi glam. Her charismatic smile always steals attention, and we can’t get over her charm in these gorgeous photos.

Did you like Hina Khan’s ‘gulabi’ glow pink salwar suit? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.