Hina Khan’s Favourite Kashmiri Dish Called ‘Rista’ Can Be A Treat For Non-vegetarians

Hina Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa, where she will be seen alongside Gippy Grewal. The actress has been making headlines ever since the film trailer was released. A couple of days ago, the actress promoted her film in Chandigarh, where fans welcomed her warm-heartedly. Her next promotional location was her hometown, Jammu and Kashmir. As the actress got the chance to visit her hometown, she didn’t leave this opportunity to treat herself to her favorite Kashmiri dish, Rista.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina shared a photo of her favorite dish, Rista, as she enjoyed eating it in her lunch. She wrote, “Rista in lunch after aaaaagggeeessss. Rista is my fav in wazwan.” With the name of the dish, you may find it weird and wonder what it is exactly. So, let us reveal that Rista is a non-vegetarian dish. It is a saffron flavoured Kashmiri dish made with mutton or lamb meatballs and dipped in mouth-watering curry. The dish can be made with lots of hard work. You can enjoy this dish with rice or chapati. It has a rich taste that will leave you craving it. Not only that, Rista is a must-have dish in the wazwan (a multi-course meal, especially meat dishes) for the traditional festivals in Kashmir. Undeniably the making