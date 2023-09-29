Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals

In her latest Instagram photos, the queen Hina Khan served autumn goals in a warm cardigan and pleated skirt with boots. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Sep,2023 19:00:17
Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals 856623

Highlights

Hina Khan’s Autumn outfit fashion in cardigan and skirt

How to accessories Autumn looks.

Shooting in British Columbia

If you are looking for some autumn fashion inspiration, the Television queen Hina Khan has got you covered. Entertaining the audience with her acting prowess in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, and others, the actress has garnered massive love. However, with her unique and exquisite fashion sense, she has become an inspiration to many.

Autumn Fashion In Cardigans And Skirt

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina treats her fans with her autumn fashion goals. She is wearing a pure black knitted cardigan. The one-shoulder down top accentuates her shoulder. Pairing with a matching pleated skirt secured with a belt. And this overall glam is nothing less than a dream.

Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals 856618

Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals 856619

Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals 856620

How To Accessories?

Complementing the all-black look, Hina adorns herself with gold earrings and bangles. The shadow eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte pink lips give her a sense of glamour. Also, she adds a statement with gold bangles. With the black chic boots, Hina rounds her monotone look.

Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals 856621

Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals 856622

Shooting In British Columbia

Hina Khan is currently busy in shoots of something interesting. For her shoot, she has landed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Earlier, the actress shared a glimpse from her shoot, where she was freezing in the low temperature wearing a thin fabric gown and emphasized the actor’s life struggle.

Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856257
YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos]
COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Hina Khan aka ‘Sher Khan’ makes a comeback as a challenger 855769
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Hina Khan aka ‘Sher Khan’ makes a comeback as a challenger
“Simply sucks,” Hina Khan blasts British Airways for ‘bad service’ 854980
“Simply sucks,” Hina Khan blasts British Airways for ‘bad service’
Shaheer Sheikh applauds Hina Khan for her singing debut, says ‘your future as a singer is very bright’ 854674
Shaheer Sheikh applauds Hina Khan for her singing debut, says ‘your future as a singer is very bright’
Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan 853420
Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics

Latest Stories

Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming To Do Pilates, Results In Jelly Legs, Watch 856626
Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming To Do Pilates, Results In Jelly Legs, Watch
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' Sparks a Cinematic Revolution: Word of Mouth Triumphs 856756
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ Sparks a Cinematic Revolution: Word of Mouth Triumphs
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka 856731
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN 856726
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN
Ganpat Promotions: Kriti Sanon turns up glam quotient in black leather biker dress [Photos] 856576
Ganapath Promotions: Kriti Sanon turns up glam quotient in black leather biker dress [Photos]
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan demands answer about Elahi’s decision to marry Jordan 856709
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan demands answer about Elahi’s decision to marry Jordan
Read Latest News