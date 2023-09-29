Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals

Highlights

Hina Khan’s Autumn outfit fashion in cardigan and skirt

How to accessories Autumn looks.

Shooting in British Columbia

If you are looking for some autumn fashion inspiration, the Television queen Hina Khan has got you covered. Entertaining the audience with her acting prowess in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, and others, the actress has garnered massive love. However, with her unique and exquisite fashion sense, she has become an inspiration to many.

Autumn Fashion In Cardigans And Skirt

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina treats her fans with her autumn fashion goals. She is wearing a pure black knitted cardigan. The one-shoulder down top accentuates her shoulder. Pairing with a matching pleated skirt secured with a belt. And this overall glam is nothing less than a dream.

How To Accessories?

Complementing the all-black look, Hina adorns herself with gold earrings and bangles. The shadow eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte pink lips give her a sense of glamour. Also, she adds a statement with gold bangles. With the black chic boots, Hina rounds her monotone look.

Shooting In British Columbia

Hina Khan is currently busy in shoots of something interesting. For her shoot, she has landed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Earlier, the actress shared a glimpse from her shoot, where she was freezing in the low temperature wearing a thin fabric gown and emphasized the actor’s life struggle.

