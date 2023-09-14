Television | Celebrities

Rajesh Kumar the talented and versatile actor talks about how Hindi as a language needs to be an integral part of our lives. On Hindi Diwas today, Rajesh Kumar throws open the need for Hindi to be practised by all.

Actor Rajesh Kumar who is recently seen in the OTT film Haddi, and is known for his portrayals in TV projects Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Ek Packet Umeed, Mr. & Mrs. Sharma Allahabadwale, Bhai Bhaiya aur Chaman, Badii Door Se Aaye Hai, Khichdi, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho etc, believes the language Hindi needs to be an integral part of our lives.

However, he accepts the fact that English is the preferred language these days for communication. He stresses the fact that we need to make sure the younger generation knows the language of Hindi well. Today, on 14 September, which is known as Hindi Diwas, Rajesh Kumar expresses his concern and desire for the language.

Says Rajesh Kumar, “In the last few decades, when our interactions with other countries have increased, our transactions, which are happening on a large scale worldwide, are in the English language. It has had a significant impact on our education system as well. Today, if you send your children to Hindi medium schools, it feels like the class, meaning their income, is middle-class or low. Because of this, they can’t afford to educate their children in English schools. So, the meaning of communication that was meant for us to connect with the world has become a significant language. As a result, Hindi is not being given the importance that it should be given.”

He adds, “Many renowned poets, be it Ramdhari Singh Dinkar or Harivansh Rai Bachchan, were chosen because they could illuminate our language and dilute the British influence. Unfortunately, as the population grew over time, English medium schools grew too. This created a gap in our Hindi language. The Hindi spoken in Mumbai differs from that in Delhi, and Bihar’s Hindi is unique. So, the basic education, if we pay attention to it, Hindi essays, and other things have decreased significantly.”

He makes sure to read Hindi literature whenever he can, says the actor, adding, “It’s essential that we give importance to our language. I prefer having my script in Devanagari so that when words are written in Hindi, pronunciation becomes clearer. In English, you often struggle with where to put accents, so I always prefer my script to be in Hindi. I often read Hindi novels, and I may not read newspapers, but I prefer to stay in touch with Hindi through my mobile or laptop because ultimately my profession is Hindi, and I will perform better if I practice Hindi thoroughly. So, it’s not just a language; it’s somewhere in our essence, and when we look towards a transformed society, we can’t separate our identity or our soul. So, Hindi is our soul.”

Heres’ wishing Hindi Diwas to all our readers!!