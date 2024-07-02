I am absolutely ecstatic and truly excited to be part of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Hemani Chawla

Hemani Chawla is simply ecstatic about bagging an equally challenging role after her great journey in the role of Kasturi in Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. Hemani has now entered the Sony TV show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit. In Kavya, Hemani is playing the role of Seema Chaudhary.

Says Hemani, “The show has been successfully running for months and is well-received by the audience. This TV show is a compelling narrative that follows the life of Kavya, an IAS officer who, being a woman, faces the challenges of balancing work and personal life while showcasing the huge responsibility of handling the country’s affairs.”

Talking about her role, the actress shares, “My character’s name is Seema Chaudhary, she has had a successful career as an actress and now is slowly making her way into politics. Seema is smart, she is an opportunist, she exactly knows how the game is played and she is really good at it.”

“I personally feel getting this show was my destiny because I was approached when Dabangii was about to end. I signed this show on the last day of Dabangii and the very next day, I went to the sets of Kavya. I had no time to figure out the transition that was going to happen from one character to another, from one show to completely a different one. To be very honest, I am truly enjoying this character, it is very interesting to portray Seema,” she adds.

