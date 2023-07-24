ADVERTISEMENT
I am incredibly fortunate to have my mother as my guiding light: Nikki Sharma

Nikki Sharma the lead of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti gets talking on the kind of sacrifices her mother has made to give her the best of life. On the occasion of National Parents' Day, Nikki shares her thoughts.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jul,2023 14:45:47
Actress Nikki Sharma who plays the role of Shakti in the newly launched Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, is her mother’s pet. She considers her mother to be her biggest cheerleader. On the occasion of National Parents’ Day on 23 July, Nikki takes time off to thank her mother for the glorious life that she has given her.

Says Nikki, “On this special day, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my mom, to all the amazing parents and single parents out there, especially the incredible women who are shouldering the responsibilities of both mother and father. Their love, resilience, and dedication make the world a better place to live. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have my mom, who has been my guiding light, my source of inspiration, and my unwavering support system.”

Talking about her upbringing and the sacrifices her mother has made for her, Nikki states, “My mother’s love and sacrifices have shaped me into the person I am today. My mom is my biggest cheerleader and my backbone, and I owe her special thanks for always believing in me. I am truly blessed to have her by my side, not just as a constant support but also as my rock, the anchor of my life. Her presence and guidance bring me strength and comfort every day. Happy Parents’ Day!”

Happy National Parents’ Day to all!!

