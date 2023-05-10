I am positive, focussed with high goals in life: Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar the talented actor who has entertained all with his acting prowess in shows Udaariyaan and Bekaboo, takes our Rapid Fire questions.

Actor Abhishek Kumar who is presently seen in the role of Adhiraj in Colors’ supernatural weekend band thriller Bekaboo, is a frank talker. He has set high goals for himself, and looks to fulfilling them too.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Abhishek who was earlier seen in Udaariyaan, takes our Rapid Fire questions.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

In the past, I have done a few things that I have not liked. So I will want to go into my past and change them with the superpower.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

I am like Bunny that Ranbir Kapoor played in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Career-oriented as well as flirty.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

I am positive, focused and have high goals in life. The inspiration is that I want to be so focussed that people get inspired by me.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

I believe that, Everything that you believe as real will turn real, if you have the confidence to work towards it.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Nothing as such. But we use Dettol.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

I learned the art of cooking when I was at home during lockdown. I realized that the job at home is so much. We distributed the work between us.

What kind of books you like to read:

I am reading Bhagavadgita, the book which was gifted to me by Ankit Gupta.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

I like the normal hair-do, which is easy to maintain and looks good too.