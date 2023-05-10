I am positive, focussed with high goals in life: Abhishek Kumar

Actor Abhishek Kumar who is presently seen in the role of Adhiraj in Colors’ supernatural weekend band thriller Bekaboo, is a frank talker. He has set high goals for himself, and looks to fulfilling them too.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Abhishek who was earlier seen in Udaariyaan, takes our Rapid Fire questions.
Check them here.
The superpower you want to have:
In the past, I have done a few things that I have not liked. So I will want to go into my past and change them with the superpower.
Film character you are similar to in real life:
I am like Bunny that Ranbir Kapoor played in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Career-oriented as well as flirty.
The kind of inspiration you crave for:
I am positive, focused and have high goals in life. The inspiration is that I want to be so focussed that people get inspired by me.
If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:
I believe that, Everything that you believe as real will turn real, if you have the confidence to work towards it.
Your favorite sanitizer brand:
Nothing as such. But we use Dettol.
Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:
I learned the art of cooking when I was at home during lockdown. I realized that the job at home is so much. We distributed the work between us.
What kind of books you like to read:
I am reading Bhagavadgita, the book which was gifted to me by Ankit Gupta.
The kind of hairdo you love the most:
I like the normal hair-do, which is easy to maintain and looks good too.