I am positive, focussed with high goals in life: Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar the talented actor who has entertained all with his acting prowess in shows Udaariyaan and Bekaboo, takes our Rapid Fire questions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 May,2023 12:50:26
Actor Abhishek Kumar who is presently seen in the role of Adhiraj in Colors’ supernatural weekend band thriller Bekaboo, is a frank talker. He has set high goals for himself, and looks to fulfilling them too.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Abhishek who was earlier seen in Udaariyaan, takes our Rapid Fire questions.

The superpower you want to have:

In the past, I have done a few things that I have not liked. So I will want to go into my past and change them with the superpower.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

I am like Bunny that Ranbir Kapoor played in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Career-oriented as well as flirty.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

I am positive, focused and have high goals in life. The inspiration is that I want to be so focussed that people get inspired by me.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

I believe that, Everything that you believe as real will turn real, if you have the confidence to work towards it.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Nothing as such. But we use Dettol.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

I learned the art of cooking when I was at home during lockdown. I realized that the job at home is so much. We distributed the work between us.

What kind of books you like to read:

I am reading Bhagavadgita, the book which was gifted to me by Ankit Gupta.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

I like the normal hair-do, which is easy to maintain and looks good too.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

