Talented actress Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa in Sony SAB’s popular show Pushpa Impossible, has charmed her way to the audience’s hearts and attention with her acting talent. This Karuna starring show has now completed 200 episodes, a milestone that was achieved through sheer hard work and the continuous effort of the entire team of Pushpa Impossible to create a show.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Karuna spoke about the success of the show, the excitement of achieving the new milestone, new twists, and more. Read on:

Pushpa Impossible has been a huge success. Tell us about the ups and downs in the journey?

There have been more ups than downs. As an actor, on the sets of Pushpa Impossible, I learn something new from the team. Despite doing so many shows, I still think I am learning. I think I am evolving as an actor and human being. I also take back a lot of positivity home via this daily as the environment is very positive. The journey has been great.

How satisfied are you with the role of Pushpa at the moment?

I am very much satisfied with the role of Pushpa and I would want to explore it more day by day. This character has a lot of shades. She is chirpy, experienced, and mature. Having said that, she still commits mistakes. I have many areas to tap into and hence I enjoy playing the role. I hope I continue to get a good response from the audience so that I can get encouraged and stay motivated to give my best.

Congratulations on the completion of 200 episodes, how do you feel?

Thank you for congratulating our team on the completion of 200 episodes. It feels great. It is not our success but the audience’s success. I am really thankful to the viewers. I am deeply grateful for their continued support and will strive to exceed their expectations in every way possible.

The show is witnessing an amazing twist in the story, brief us more about it, and how exciting it will be for the audiences to watch?

The viewers will witness amazing twists. This is the biggest drama in Pushpa’s life as her dead husband is back in her life to haunt her emotionally. Pushpa is shaken now and unstable. I am very sure that the kind of character Pushpa is, she is going to fight back. It will be an interesting watch for the audiences as they will witness different shades of Pushpa.

Tell us about your rapport with your co-stars?

My rapport with my co-actors is amazing. We all are easy with each other and bond really well. We all try to justify the writing as the writers do a lot of hard work. I believe television is a writer’s medium. All the co-actors are very positive about the show. Everyone on the show is an extraordinary person as they come here to work and grow as actors. We all are very pally to each other and are like family.

Any final message…

On behalf of the entire team, I would like to thank the audience for supporting us. We intend to complete 1000 episodes after this achievement. We expect all the viewers to be with us. And we will try to bring the best for you on the platter and continue to entertain you all.

