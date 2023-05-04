I believe that my best phase as a performer has not come till now: Adnan Khan of Kathaa Ankahee fame

Adnan Khan is a package of versatility in his performance and great looks in his lead role of Viaan Raghuvanshi in Sony TV's Kathaa Ankahee. He gets into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com.

Versatile actor Adnan Khan has had two different graphs and personality traits in his one character of Viaan Raghuvanshi in Sony TV’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee. Produced by Sphere Origins, this show depicts a relatable tale of complicated love.

In an exclusive talk with IWMBuzz.com, Adnan Khan describes the transformation that he had to undergo for this new phase in the plot and much more.

Viaan Raghuvanshi as a character has grown to now become a total lover boy. How are you enjoying this turnaround?

The turnaround in Viaan’s character is something that I have not encountered before. It is not something that I have done before. Normally, characters do not have such a quick arc and a quick change in personality, when compared to the previous work that I have done. But here, I had to do it. At the start, I was not liking it. It was a little uncomfortable. It was a space I wasn’t in. But with the beautiful writing and with the fantastic director that we have, and the crazy co-actors who are so wonderful, the uncomfortable feeling went away quickly and I started enjoying it. What I noticed is that as a person, I became a bit lighter. The earlier scenes and track were a little dark, I wouldn’t speak too much on the set. But with this new track, Adnan is a little more at ease. So I am definitely enjoying it.

Which according to you has been the best phase till now for you as a performer?

As a performer, I hope my best phase has not come till now. With each show, track and scene, I enjoy the varied aspects of what I take out. I believe my best phase has not come till now.

Your light scenes with Samar are winning hearts. What do you want to say?

That is a major credit to my co-star and friend, Samar. He is fantastic as a person and as a performer. You got the addition of our Director and good writing. These three things combined are fantastic. I honestly enjoy doing my scenes with him. He improvises a lot. Very rarely there have been times in my acting career till now, that I have been surprised by an actor improvising. Samar has been doing it constantly. Now I am no longer surprised at being surprised. That is what he does. We also have our Director who guides us, shapes the scenes, keeps us in check, and also pushes our limit. We have got a really good team.

Viaan has a very cute bond with all – mother, Katha and Ehsan. How would you describe him?

I think Viaan’s emotional side is that he stopped growing when his father left. He has always been that child when it comes to emotions. He comes from a pure place. With his mom, he has taken on the role of someone who has grown up and is mature. But deep down in his heart, he is still the same.

How is it to work your scenes with Aditi and Samar and even Bidisha?

When I work with Aditi, I am half the time in awe. She is such a beautiful performer to watch. She is actually a very jolly and lovely person. Samar as I said, is a mind-blowing actor. He has so much control over his craft, it is unbelievable. Offscreen, he is funny. You got a guy who is extremely committed to his work when the word ‘action’ comes in. But as soon as it is ‘cut’, it is all jokes with him. With Bidisha, I love the fact that she is so blunt. She does not hide who she is. It is so much fun to be around such people. She is a beautiful performer as well. I feel very lucky that this crew that I am working with, is very professional, committed and talented.

To the most important thing, are we going to see the love story of Viaan and Kathaa soon?

Well, I cannot answer this. This is for the audience to watch.