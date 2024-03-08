I do Rudra Abhishek Puja every year on Maha Shivratri: Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma, who has been a part of shows like Teri Meri Love Stories, Ek Ghar Banaunga, and Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi, to name a few, is looking forward to celebrating Maha Shivratri on March 8. The actor believes that a lot of cosmic events happen on this day.

He says, “The energy shifts are happening, and you are aligned with the higher power, the supreme energy, so I feel it’s the best time to just sit, meditate, and think only about Shiva and get lost in his thoughts. One should concentrate on the sound of the Universe, and connect with it. You will feel that energy and that vibe very easily, especially on that day.”

On Maha Shivratri every year, Rahul has been doing Rudra Abhishek and will do it this year too. “It is an intense pooja of Lord Shiva and takes about two hours. As far as fasting is concerned, even on usual days, I eat after 2 p.m., so fasting has become a part of me now,” he states.

He believes Maha Shivratri is the beginning of an individual’s spiritual growth. The actor expresses his thoughts, “All those who don’t believe in this materialistic world and want to escape it for some time, this is the best time to realise your spiritual path, what you are, how you feel about things, how you feel about nature, yourself, your soul, and your God. If you try to connect with them on that particular night when the cosmic events are happening, you connect with them by doing meditation and being in a calm state, you are sure to find your spiritual path.”