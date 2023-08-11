ADVERTISEMENT
I feel fortunate to play an icchadhari naagin in Maitree: Ishita Ganguly

Ishita Ganguly recently joined the cast of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree. Stepping into the shoes of a naagin character for the first time, Ishita Ganguly expressed her elation regarding this new endeavor.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Aug,2023 18:40:33
Talented actress Ishita Ganguly, who is known for her exceptional performances in a wide array of projects, including Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gaatha, Shastri Sisters, Peshwa Bajirao, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki, RadhaKrishn, Laal Ishq, Vighnaharta Ganesha, and Gud Se Meetha Ishq, has recently joined the cast of Zee TV's popular show Maitree.

Stepping into the shoes of a naagin character for the first time, Ishita Ganguly expressed her elation regarding this new endeavor. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, she shared, “I am very excited about this role. Throughout my journey in the television industry, I have had the opportunity to portray various characters ranging from mythological and historical figures to the girl-next-door. However, playing a naagin is an intriguing challenge for me as an actor. I am portraying the character of Jhumki, who outwardly appears to be a sweet young woman. However, the twist lies in her true identity as a naagin.”

Embracing the intricacies of her new character, Ishita emphasized the allure of the role’s aesthetic and depth. She explained, “The transformation and nuances involved in this character are truly captivating. I am excited to play an icchadhari naagin. I feel fortunate to undertake this role as an actor, which is quite distinct from my previous portrayals.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

