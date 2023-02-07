Actor Kushagre Dua who was last seen in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will soon enter Yeh Hai Chahatein the popular Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show has recently seen the entry of Ishita Ganguly as the ex of lead Abrar Qazi.

Now Kushagre will enter the role in a very powerful role.

As per a reliable source, “He will be the main catalyst to the drama coming ahead. He will play the role of Raghav Rathod.”

Kushagre has been part of popular shows Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, Divya Drishti, Bohot Pyar Karte Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Nazar etc.

