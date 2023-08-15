I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly

On August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day. The day is celebrated with much fervor throughout the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, drills, cultural events, and the singing of the Indian National Anthem. As the country celebrates the completion of 77 years of Independence this year, Ishita Ganguly, who essays the role of Jhumki in Zee TV’s Maitree, shares her memorable moments.

Talking to IWMBuzz.com, she mentioned, “Independence Day has been engraved in my mind, soul, and heart ever since we were kids. Whenever I hear our National Anthem or any patriotic song, it gives me a spirit of unity and being one as a nation. Like every other kid, I loved celebrating Independence Day in school, I remember I used to dance to patriotic songs. A few times, I have also dressed up as one of the freedom fighters in a skit. All I would like to say to every citizen of India, be nice, do your bit for the nation and never take the freedom for granted that the freedom fighters fought for, Happy Independence Day.”

