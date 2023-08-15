ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly

As the country celebrates the completion of 77 years of Independence this year, Ishita Ganguly, who essays the role of Jhumki in Zee TV’s Maitree, shares her memorable moments.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Aug,2023 10:00:11
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly 842821

On August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day. The day is celebrated with much fervor throughout the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, drills, cultural events, and the singing of the Indian National Anthem. As the country celebrates the completion of 77 years of Independence this year, Ishita Ganguly, who essays the role of Jhumki in Zee TV’s Maitree, shares her memorable moments.

Talking to IWMBuzz.com, she mentioned, “Independence Day has been engraved in my mind, soul, and heart ever since we were kids. Whenever I hear our National Anthem or any patriotic song, it gives me a spirit of unity and being one as a nation. Like every other kid, I loved celebrating Independence Day in school, I remember I used to dance to patriotic songs. A few times, I have also dressed up as one of the freedom fighters in a skit. All I would like to say to every citizen of India, be nice, do your bit for the nation and never take the freedom for granted that the freedom fighters fought for, Happy Independence Day.”

Also Read: Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Kushi’ to bring the biggest never seen before musical concert to life on 15th August, Independence Day

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik 842823
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik
I have seen my grandfather and father's dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day 842978
I have seen my grandfather and father’s dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house 842920
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea and Mihika come face to face 842882
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea and Mihika come face to face
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to be hanged till death 842800
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to be hanged till death
Latest Stories
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh 842768
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh
Inside Hansika Motwani’s Turkey diaries, see pics 842783
Hansika Motwani blooms in casual couture in Turkey, see pics
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit 842803
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit
Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842846
Anushka Sen Is Lost In ‘Dreamy’ LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress
In Pics: Shweta Tiwari exudes glam in red sheer saree 842870
In Pics: Shweta Tiwari exudes glam in red sheer saree
Major Throwback! Palak Tiwari as a teenage girl is the cutest thing to witness, watch 841328
Major Throwback! Palak Tiwari as a teenage girl is the cutest thing to witness, watch
Read Latest News