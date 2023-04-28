I have played 'mahaan' characters before; I like the fact that Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is flawed: Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt the leading man in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gets into an exclusive conversation about the recent phase in the show.

Popular actor Neil Bhatt is garnering all the attention and appreciation from his huge fan base for the recent transformation that his lead character of Virat Chavan has shown in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The family man Virat who has always been torn between his love and responsibility has finally made his decision to fight for his love!! Virat’s impulsive love for Sai has kept the viewers on their toes, and the best part of this phase is the unpredictability factor that comes with Virat.

The makers, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have succeeded in coming up with this humane phase in Virat’s life where he is flawed, agitated, yet upbeat in getting his love, come what may!! And this comes from the same production house that gave us a character as white and pure as Sarabjit Singh Gill, played so wonderfully by Avinesh Rekhi in Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni.

Says Neil, “A lot of people have told me that they are seeing a new Virat with his impulsive behaviour in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, I feel that I have played this version of Virat earlier. Perhaps, this intensity is something new and I am glad that I am doing it differently. Drama-wise, we are probably getting into a higher intensity zone this time.”

Tell him that Virat Chavan is torn between two ladies again, and Neil clarifies stating, “He is not torn between two ladies. It is a fight between love and responsibility. I feel that you get torn between two ladies when you are in love with both. Virat is not torn between two ladies because of love. While one is love, the other is responsibility for him.”

Talking about the opportunity that has been placed before him, Neil explains, “Very rarely will you see a leading man on TV exhibit such grey shades. It is fun to see people reacting to that. This is what humanizing a role means. Viewers love to see the perfect versions of heroes on TV. But I believe in humanizing a role. I like the fact that Virat is humane. I have played the ‘mahaan’ characters before, I was looking to play a flawed man. Such characters that are pure and truthful do exist, and I have nothing against playing such roles. But I am happy that I play Virat now who is not a perfectionist.”

On shooting these tough scenes with wife Aishwarya Sharma, Neil avers, “It’s not tough. We have been acting for a long time now. Marriage cannot be a hurdle for not doing characters like these. We perfectly understand the requirements of the scenes. Above all, we have been playing these characters for a long time now.”

Ask him about the hints regarding the next big phase in Virat’s life and Neil states, “His want for Sai will be all the more intense now. The story meetings are happening, and I do not have any idea of the story ahead. I don’t know what is to come. But what I feel is that Virat’s intensity in getting Sai back in his life will only increase from here.”

Ask Neil about the varied reactions coming from fans owing to Virat’s failed marriage with Pakhi and his earnest love for Sai, and Neil states, “The show has given a lot of love to all the characters. Some people have told that they do not eat till the time they watch our show. However, we never let such admirations get to our heads. All of these varied reactions show us that people are engrossed in these three people’s lives. They keep coming up with their opinions. Conversations are happening about the show. If you ask me, I will say that I don’t react to these conversations. I see that people are talking about Virat, Pakhi and Sai. That is more important than having my own viewpoint. This helps me play Virat better.”

Well said, Neil!!