I manifested to play Raghav in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, a household name in the world of Indian television, took a challenging and refreshing role in Star Bharat’s latest offering, Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. The actor opened up about his excitement for this unique character and said, “When I read the script for the first time, I was very excited. I have not played such a character in my 14 years of career. I have always played the role of a lover boy, doting husband, and son so far in my career. This is something which excited me and somehow I manifested this and here I am playing the role.”

For an actor who has built a reputation for playing the quintessential romantic hero, taking on a character that is drastically different can be both intimidating and exhilarating. Dheeraj expressed his desire to do justice to the character. He mentioned, “It is a very new space for me as an actor. I just wish to justify the role. The cast, crew, and channel are best and they are supporting me a lot.”

Dheeraj became synonymous with Karan Luthra from Kundali Bhagya, a character that left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers. Speaking about this iconic role, he shared, “As an actor, it is difficult to leave a character and take up another role. Karan Luthra was an iconic character which made me a household name. Whatever I am today is because of Kundali Bhagya. Having said that, I want that now the characters that I play should reach new heights.”