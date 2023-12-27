I take up roles that have good content and are rich in emotions and drama: Avinesh Rekhi

Lead actor Avinesh Rekhi is gaining all the applause for his dashing look of the Sardar in Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. Playing the orphan Ranjha aka Jeet in the show, Avinesh has put in all the efforts possible for his new role.

In a candid and exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, Avinesh talks at length about the role, his journey in the industry and his take on the kind of content he chooses.

Read on.

You received the utmost love and honour for your Sardar role in Choti Sarrdaarni. Did you not fear comparisons and redundancy from the earlier role when you took this one?

There was no fear as such. But I was totally aware of these kinds of comparisons being brought in. But the character of Jeet that I portray in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di is different from what I performed earlier. I was wearing a turban in the other show as well, and I am wearing one here too. That’s about it.

Describe your role in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di?

This character is of a villager, a farmer and a person who is indebted to a family, and is born in a Gurudwara. He is an orphan. The manner in which he has a major role to play in the life of his childhood friend Heer and stands tall as her protector well describes Jeet’s character. He is a poised man, very honest about his feelings.

How has it been shooting for this stellar cast show?

The cast is amazing. Every time you do a new show, you meet new people. You get to learn so much from them. You share your experience and gather their experience. So it is always a give-and-take relationship.

How is it to be paired up with relatively new Tanisha Mehta?

Tanisha is good. She is new but is learning well. She is doing an amazing job. It is a wonderful experience doing this show with her.

How do you pick roles that have enough for the male lead in an otherwise women-oriented script?

I don’t think there is anything such as women-oriented scripts. At the end of the day, it is teamwork. A lot of characters are involved in a story. However, the story might be focussing on the girl as in this one. But at the end of the day, it is a story that is based on so many characters, which lead up to an event. I think for me, the content of the story counts. So I take up roles that have good content and have good emotions and drama. When the content is strong, the character automatically becomes strong.

Is there any kind of a role that has eluded you?

My journey has been quite good. The kind of characters that I have got have been very good. I am extremely fortunate that I have had such a good journey in the TV industry. There have been no regrets whatsoever and of being eluded with any kind of role.

What was the kind of prep needed to stay away from Sarabjeet in character?

As I said, this is not similar to what I have done before. As far as this character of Ranjha is concerned, I have learnt on set only. The language that I speak came easily to me because I know the culture of Punjab. So that was not a problem. The only challenge was riding a tractor, doing farming activities etc.

Will this be a Heer Ranjha love tale with time?

The audience will get their answer with time as the story progresses in the show.

How is the response to the show?

The response has been amazing. People like the story. The drama is building up, gradually it will grow to immense heights. I am pretty sure of that. I am happy with the response I am getting from people. Also, people love me in this look with the turban, so I am happy about it.