I took sword fighting classes before the show started: Adnan Khan on Pracchand Ashok

Adnan Khan, the popular actor, who was last seen in TV show Kathaa Ankahee, stepped into the shoes of the legendary Samrat Ashok in Colors TV’s latest offering, Pracchand Ashok. For Adnan, the opportunity to portray Ashok is like fulfilling a childhood dream. Stepping onto the grand set of the show for the first time, he couldn’t help but be awestruck by its grandeur.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, he said, “When I first saw the set, I went and touched the walls to feel if it was not my dream. I really felt it was an authentic looking set. I feel that you don’t have to push yourself so much to bring out the royal nature of a prince as the set gives that feel automatically and you just feel grand and majestic. Kudos to the team for creating such a great set.”

Preparing for a character as Samrat Ashok required Adnan to delve deep into various aspects of his persona. He revealed, “For this particular character, I am focusing more on the language and his physical movements. I took sword fighting classes before the show started. I was lucky that the channel and production house said that I also get horse riding lessons, so I took that too.”

When asked about his admiration for Ashok, Adnan shared, “I love Ashok’s courage, sword fighting, and horse riding skills.”

