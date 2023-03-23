Young actress Sneha Jain who played the lead role in Star Plus‘ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, looks at the positives that competition has given to the industry.

She feels that with lot of options getting open, a lot of talented people are getting more work. “Competition is everywhere, in every field. Earlier no one wanted to become an actor as it was difficult. But nowadays it’s very easy. If you’re capable, if you’re good-looking, you can try your luck. You can give auditions that are easily available in one click. So, there’s a lot of competition which is very good as well. Deserving people should get a chance. And when you achieve something, even in the competitive world, it makes you more proud and confident about your skills and yourself, and it motivates you to work harder. Competition is very good if you take it in a healthy way.”

As an actor, I think there are a lot of insecurities between actors. And because of these things, we sacrifice a lot, monetarily and industry-wise. I don’t think anyone is my competitor. I am my own competition. I will take competition as a motivation.”

Sneha will want to try her luck at reality shows. “There are a lot of reality shows which I want to be a part of and I believe in myself that one day I will do it. I am waiting to be offered the kind of money that will be worth doing it. I just don’t want to get up and do it but be fully prepared for it. I am figuring it out. I am into sports. I love doing action sequences and other sporty things on screen as well. I want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi because I love taking up new adventures and sports. I think I can do it and I am physically very active and not afraid. I guess there I can know my fear, and also, get a chance to overcome my fears which is going to be a major growth in my life. Khatron Ke Khiladi is on my bucket list. And Jhalak Dikhla Jaa also because I am a trained dancer and music and dance is my passion.”

Best of luck, Sneha!!