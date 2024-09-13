I want to be known as a good actor: Kinshuk Mahajan

Kinshuk Mahajan has proved again and again that he is not tailor-made to do only the positive roles. With a face and look that can charm anyone, Kinshuk has often pushed himself out of his comfort zone, and accepted roles that challenge his usual persona and demeanour. Kinshuk has left his fans amazed as he plays the grey to the negative shaded character of Manoj Kohli with ease in Colors’ Megha Barsenge.

In an exclusive and candid conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Kinshuk speaks at length about the characters he wishes to portray and about how important it is for a concept like Megha Barsenge to spread awareness.

Read on.

Megha Barsenge gives a strong message on the young girls abandoned by grooms before or post their wedding. What is your take on the concept?

Megha Barsenge is a very unique project, on how men use women and leave them to suffer after marriage. To date, 30,000 cases are left pending on NRI men leaving their wives after marriage. So this is a very interesting concept, which will spread awareness to the public about the prevailing dangers.

After a lovable role like Gautam in Pandya Store, what made you to take up this role, that of a guy who will dump his wife after marriage?

After playing Gautam Pandya in Pandya Store, I wanted to break away from the normal roles. So when this offer to play Manoj Kohli in Megha Barsenge came my way, I knew that this role would help me get into the skin of a very different character. I am happy that this role is churning out in the way it should. I am enjoying this journey.

What preparations have you to make for the part where Manoj will be exposed to be a Farzi Dulha?

There were no such preparations. I wanted to lose weight. In my mind, I never built up the notion that I was playing a negative character. Manoj has his own reasons to do whatever he does. He is a very competitive and selfish person. Manoj is street-smart. I wanted to display the subtle nuances and behavioural streaks of Manoj properly so that the character gets built well in the minds of viewers. This is the preparation I put into play and it has worked well.

Manoj has developed extremely negative traits now as the show has moved on. Tell us about this.

I did not know what will happen to Manoj’s characteristics earlier. I did not know what the makers had in their minds. All I knew was that this is a very challenging character. I was open to any kind of extreme negative streaks that came into the character with time. I believe that will make me explore the character more. Personally speaking, I have no inhibitions in playing an extremely negative character.

How has the response been to your role?

The response to my character has been very nice. People have been saying that Kinshuk Mahajan is a good actor, and that is what an actor wishes for.

How is it to shoot with Neha Rana and Neil Bhatt?

Shooting with Neha has been wonderful. She is very natural as a performer. Neha has a bright future in the industry. I am happy to be working with Neil, he is very talented.

Have you come across a woman who has been abandoned by her husband after her wedding? If not, have you heard of such an incident in real life. Tell us about it.

Yes, I have come across a woman who has been left by her husband. I can relate to this storyline. I feel that there should be awareness of this growing crime of deceiving women in marriage for the sake of wealth and property.

How easy or tough is it for you to switch between the chocolate boy roles, mature roles and also the baddie roles, as you have done all of it?

All you have to do is feel the character, be in the character and feel the scene. Take every step one after another. I believe in going with the flow and slowly striding the way in the role. I do not take much tension. I believe that the character will shape up well if the storyline has the meat. I take it easy and focus on the work at hand.

What are the kinds of roles that excite you now?

All kinds of roles. I am not an actor who will be limited to only one kind of character. I want to be known as a good actor. I want to work hard for it. I want to experiment with various shades of roles. At least, I will surely give it a try.

What are your expectations from this role and show?

I have no expectations from any show that I do. I do my work honestly. It is not in our hands alone, to make a show run well. But I will want to say this, Megha Barsenge is a very good concept. The concept is being shot in an engaging manner. The life of Megha and how her journey to gain strength will be shown will be interesting. As for me, I want to be consistent in whatever I do.