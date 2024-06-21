I want to celebrate the magic of music: Shalini Mahal of Kundali Bhagya fame

Shalini Mahal, who essays the role of Shanaya in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is an avid lover of music. Music to her, is a healer and on the occasion of World Music Day today (21 June), Shalini talks about how music is therapy for her.

Says Shalini, “Music has always been therapy to me. Whether preparing for a challenging scene or unwinding after a long day on set, music provides the perfect escape.”

“On the sets of Kundali Bhagya, I always carry a portable speaker with me, which really helps me uplift my mood. Music has this incredible ability to heal us, both physically and mentally,” she explains on how she used her free time on the set.

“On this World Music Day, I want to celebrate the magic of music and its incredible ability to unite people from all walks of life. Let’s appreciate the artists who pour their hearts into the music which we get to listen to and embrace the melodies that make our lives richer. Happy World Music Day!,” she ends.

It’s a day to embrace the rich and varied musical traditions from all corners of the world, promoting unity and cultural interchange. This event symbolizes the way music unites us and transcends barriers, creating a sense of harmony and togetherness in our lives. Happy World Music Day to one and all!! May the beauty of music shine in your lives!!